Early Lineup For 6/14 Episode Of WWE SmackDown In Glasgow

The lineup for the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is already starting to take shape.

Next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which is the final show leading up to the aforementioned premium live event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, will feature the following:

* “Queen” Nia Jax vs. Michin

* Naomi vs. Chelsea Green

* The Grayson Waller Effect With DIY

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

