Report on creative plans for Bron Breakker, WWE releases Stanley Cup legacy title belt

– @Wrestlevotes reports:

I’m told WWE has considerably altered its creative plans for Bron Breakker. The 2nd generation superstar has impressed many higher-ups in his short stint on RAW. A source states Breakker is slated to be a major focus heading into the Netflix era.

‘With his age, speed, look, and pedigree, this rare combination of talents isn’t to be overlooked,’ said the source.

– @WWE via X…

WWE today announced the release of its first officially licensed @NHL product, a WWE Stanley Cup champions legacy title belt commemorating the winner of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the @EdmontonOilers and @FlaPanthers! MORE INFO: https://t.co/TA7DDzLoCV pic.twitter.com/9as9FfJLr2 — WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2024

