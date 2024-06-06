Report on creative plans for Bron Breakker, WWE releases Stanley Cup legacy title belt

Jun 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

– @Wrestlevotes reports:

I’m told WWE has considerably altered its creative plans for Bron Breakker. The 2nd generation superstar has impressed many higher-ups in his short stint on RAW. A source states Breakker is slated to be a major focus heading into the Netflix era.

‘With his age, speed, look, and pedigree, this rare combination of talents isn’t to be overlooked,’ said the source.

– @WWE via X…

