Trick Williams says CM Punk is a mentor, Alicia Atout is All Elite

– Trick Williams (via Adrian Hernandez) on CM Punk..

“Mentor is a perfect way to put man. He has been a blessing for all of us who would take the time to actually go talk to him and reach out to him. He’s helped me with a few things that I feel like, if the crowd knew about it, they would be very grateful that he did. I’ll just leave it right there. Shoutout to CM Punk. He’s been a positive light for all of us down here in NXT.”

– Alicia Atout is All Elite…

Cat’s out of the bag. ✨ I’m beyond excited to officially announce I’m ALL ELITE. See you every Wednesday, babyyyyy. @AEW pic.twitter.com/PxIHBleoUo — Alicia Atout (@AliciaAtout) June 6, 2024

