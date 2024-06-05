Rey Fenix vs. Will Ospreay For International Title Set For 6/5 AEW Dynamite In Des Moines

A championship clash has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on June 5, 2024, a four-way AEW International Championship Eliminator bout took place to determine the next challenger for current title-holder Will Ospreay.

Rey Fenix would go on to score the pin fall victory with a roll-up of Jay Lethal in the title eliminator bout that also included Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly on 6/5 at the Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado.

With the win, The Lucha Bros and Death Triangle member will now go on to challenge “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship in a featured match on next week’s AEW Dynamite.

Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite takes place at 8/7c live on TBS on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

