Eric Bischoff on Adam Copeland’s injury, Asuka posted a photo of her injured knee

– Eric Bischoff sounded off about Adam Copeland and the injury that occurred at AEW Double or Nothing. On the “Wise Choices” podcast Bischoff asked, ‘What were you thinking?’ Eric felt that with an expected longer recovery for injury being over 50, this made it not worth the risk of considering.

Bischoff feels a lot of injuries happen in AEW from a lack of house shows, and the appearances of performers at them. Most of the higher end of the roster are only working TV dates. Eric explained that this causes wrestlers to put their bodies through ‘too much, too fast’ at PPV events.

Source: Wise Choices Podcast

– Asuka posted:

My knee

My 膝 pic.twitter.com/KcNXbO0ChQ — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) June 5, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

