Champion Versus Champion Match Added To AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door
A champion versus champion match has been announced for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event.
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the Blue Arena in Loveland, CO. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, a video package aired to announce a new champion versus champion bout for the upcoming AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.
Now official for the June 30 PPV event is TBS Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer, with both of their titles on-the-line.
Check out the video package announcing the bout from the 6/5 episode of AEW Dynamite via the media player embedded below courtesy of the official X account of AEW.
Make sure to join us here on 6/30 for live AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 results coverage.
IT'S OFFICIAL!
June 30th at Forbidden Door!
Title for title!
TBS Champion
Mercedes Moné
vs.
NJPW Strong Women's Champion
Stephanie Vaquer
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@MercedesVarnado | @Steph_Vaquer pic.twitter.com/CAa8isaT6H
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 6, 2024
An #AEW Champion versus #NJPW Champion bout has been announced for #ForbiddenDoor, as TBS Women's Champion Mercedes Mone squares off against NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer at the co-promoted PPV event next month …#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rml6K51hh9
— Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) June 6, 2024