Champion Versus Champion Match Added To AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door

Jun 5, 2024 - by Matt Boone

A champion versus champion match has been announced for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the Blue Arena in Loveland, CO. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, a video package aired to announce a new champion versus champion bout for the upcoming AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Now official for the June 30 PPV event is TBS Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer, with both of their titles on-the-line.

Check out the video package announcing the bout from the 6/5 episode of AEW Dynamite via the media player embedded below courtesy of the official X account of AEW.

Make sure to join us here on 6/30 for live AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 results coverage.

