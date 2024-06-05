Champion Versus Champion Match Added To AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door

A champion versus champion match has been announced for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the Blue Arena in Loveland, CO. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, a video package aired to announce a new champion versus champion bout for the upcoming AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Now official for the June 30 PPV event is TBS Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer, with both of their titles on-the-line.

Check out the video package announcing the bout from the 6/5 episode of AEW Dynamite via the media player embedded below courtesy of the official X account of AEW.

Make sure to join us here on 6/30 for live AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 results coverage.

IT'S OFFICIAL!

June 30th at Forbidden Door!

Title for title! TBS Champion

Mercedes Moné

vs.

NJPW Strong Women's Champion

Stephanie Vaquer Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@MercedesVarnado | @Steph_Vaquer pic.twitter.com/CAa8isaT6H — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 6, 2024

An #AEW Champion versus #NJPW Champion bout has been announced for #ForbiddenDoor, as TBS Women's Champion Mercedes Mone squares off against NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer at the co-promoted PPV event next month …#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rml6K51hh9 — Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) June 6, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

