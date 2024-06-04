WWE posts video with Jordynne Grace, update on a former WWE announcer, Collision viewership

– WWE NXT posted:

"I'm gonna make damn sure that you remember me after tonight" TNA Knockouts Champion @JordynneGrace is ready to show the WWE Universe, and @roxanne_wwe, what she's all about #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/sYkJZujlyZ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 4, 2024

Grace makes her NXT debut tonight against Stevie Turner.

– MMAFighting is reporting that Former WWE commentator Jimmy Smith is returning to Bellator starting with the June 22nd show in Dublin.

– The June 1 edition of Collision averaged 378,000 viewers, down from 415,000 the previous week when the show aired live. The episode featured a main event where Will Ospreay successfully defended his International Championship against Kyle O’Reilly.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

