WWE posts video with Jordynne Grace, update on a former WWE announcer, Collision viewership
– WWE NXT posted:
"I'm gonna make damn sure that you remember me after tonight"
TNA Knockouts Champion @JordynneGrace is ready to show the WWE Universe, and @roxanne_wwe, what she's all about #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/sYkJZujlyZ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 4, 2024
Grace makes her NXT debut tonight against Stevie Turner.
– MMAFighting is reporting that Former WWE commentator Jimmy Smith is returning to Bellator starting with the June 22nd show in Dublin.
– The June 1 edition of Collision averaged 378,000 viewers, down from 415,000 the previous week when the show aired live. The episode featured a main event where Will Ospreay successfully defended his International Championship against Kyle O’Reilly.
Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid