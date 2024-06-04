WWE NXT Report, 6/4/2024

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from NXT! Coverage begins now.

Ava is shown outside with security prior to the show. The NXT GM is shown greeting All Ego, Ethan Page. He asks Ava if she is ready to sign him to a contract. We then get a highlight package from last weeks show. The clip features Page attacking Trick Williams last week. Jordynne Grace is also featured, wearing the TNA Knockouts Championship, challenging for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Match 1. Jordynne Grace (TNA Knockouts Champion) VS Stevie Turner

NXT Champion, Roxanne Perez enters to watch and join on commentary. Turner punches Jordynne and tries to whip her into the ropes. That was a bad decision and Grace tosses Turner around the ring for a few minutes. Turner mounts a comeback, with a few kicks. Grace whips Turner into the corner and slams her. After a inverted splash, she delivers the juggernaut driver and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Jordynne Grace

Perez confronts Grace in the ring and gets slammed by the TNA Champ..

Trick Williams approaches Lash in the parking lot. Trick wants to get back at Page. Lash tells Trick there over, but they end their relationship as friends.

