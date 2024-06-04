AEW: Fight Forever video game available on PlayStation Plus

The AEW: Fight Forever video game is now available on PlayStation Plus through June 2024.

PlayStation Plus is a subscription-based service where hundreds of PS5, PS4, and classic PS games are available to be played without buying the game as part of the monthly subscription.

The game, developed by Yuke’s and published by THQ Nordic, cost AEW over a million dollars to develop and was met with several delays and problems with the developer. It was eventually released in June of last year to a mixed reaction from players.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

