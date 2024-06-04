Adam Copeland undergoes successful surgery for broken tibia

Former TNT champion Adam Copeland underwent successful surgery on his broken tibia, an injury he suffered at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view when he leaped off the top of the cage.

Posting a video on his Instagram just 12 hours after surgery, Copeland was on two crutches and went through the door in his gym which had a sign reading Forbidden Door.

“So right now I’m about to walk through the Forbidden Door,” he said. “Since I can’t walk through the Forbidden Door of the pay-per-view and face someone from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, I can walk through the Forbidden Door of the gym.”

Copeland said he wanted to see what he can pull off so early after surgery and showed that he could do single-leg planks.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

