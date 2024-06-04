5/31/24 WWE Smackdown Viewership

The post-King and Queen of the Ring episode of Smackdown drew 2,310,000 viewers, up 163,000 viewers from the prior week which was a taped episode from Jeddah. This was Smackdown’s best number since April 19. In the 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.65, up 0.09 from the prior week and doubled its next competitor on network television and beat the NHL Playoffs conference finals on cable to claim the #1 spot overall in all of TV.

