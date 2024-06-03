WWE RAW Results 6/3/24

The road to WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania with the latest installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand prime time television program.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program is WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio, Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sheamus, as well as The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar), Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee, Kiana James vs. Natalya, Ricochet vs. Bron Breakker, as well as the follow-up to Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio’s kiss.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, June 3, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (6/3/2024)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Hershey, PA.

