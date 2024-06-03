Match added to tonight’s WWE Raw, MVP teases a return to the ring

– MVP has revealed that he has been receiving stem cell treatment in order to heal old injuries. While the 50-year-old is primarily traveling to the facility in Cancun, Mexico, so that he can continue to compete in martial arts competitions, he also added that he might try to have his ‘final matches’ before retiring as an active professional wrestler as well.

He said “This is the beginning of a new chapter. Beginning of a, hopefully, new chapter of my jiu-jitsu life. Getting my body back together so I can compete again, be healthy on the mats…and maybe the beginning of my final chapter as a professional wrestler. See if I can get my last matches in before I finally hang the boots up for good.”

– Dragon Lee vs Finn Balor added to tonight’s WWE Raw..

