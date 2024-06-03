Indy wrestler Jermaine ‘Dirty Money’ Robinson passes away

Independent wrestler Jermaine Robinson, who worked under the name ‘Dirty Money,’ has died. He was 44-years-old. Robinson was recovering from a double quadriceps tear in his home of Northern Virginia and suddenly passed away this weekend. He leaves behind his wife, Melissa, as well as two sons.

Robinson mainly worked the indie circuit on the East Coast, including MCW, VCW, MATW, and more.

RIP Jermaine. I love you my friend. pic.twitter.com/qSjyNFZLLF — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) June 3, 2024

