Indy wrestler Jermaine ‘Dirty Money’ Robinson passes away

Jun 3, 2024 - by James Walsh

Independent wrestler Jermaine Robinson, who worked under the name ‘Dirty Money,’ has died. He was 44-years-old. Robinson was recovering from a double quadriceps tear in his home of Northern Virginia and suddenly passed away this weekend. He leaves behind his wife, Melissa, as well as two sons.

Robinson mainly worked the indie circuit on the East Coast, including MCW, VCW, MATW, and more.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kendal Grey

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal