Drew Gulak booked for upcoming Beyond Wrestling event

Drew Gulak has secured his first booking post-WWE with Beyond Wrestling. He is set to compete at Beyond Wrestling’s Americanrana ’24: Where Eagles Dare on Thursday, July 4. The event will take place in Worcester, Massachusetts, and will be streamed live on IWTV starting at 7:00 pm EST.

BREAKING: @DrewGulak returns at "#Americanrana '24: Where Eagles Dare" presented by #BeyondWrestling & @WrestlingOpen at White Eagle in Worcester on Thursday, July 4th with a special 7pm ET start time. Tickets will be available soon at @ShopIWTV. Stream LIVE on @indiewrestling! pic.twitter.com/kM9r5QO7ro — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) June 1, 2024

This marks Gulak’s return to Beyond Wrestling for the first time since 2016. Reports indicate that WWE chose not to renew his contract after it expired.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

