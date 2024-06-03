Drew Gulak booked for upcoming Beyond Wrestling event

Jun 3, 2024 - by James Walsh

Drew Gulak has secured his first booking post-WWE with Beyond Wrestling. He is set to compete at Beyond Wrestling’s Americanrana ’24: Where Eagles Dare on Thursday, July 4. The event will take place in Worcester, Massachusetts, and will be streamed live on IWTV starting at 7:00 pm EST.

This marks Gulak’s return to Beyond Wrestling for the first time since 2016. Reports indicate that WWE chose not to renew his contract after it expired.

