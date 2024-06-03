CM Punk retro design merchandise re-released

WWE has re-released several of CM Punk’s retro designs including the yellow GTS t-shirt, the CM Punk fists t-shirt, the In Punk We Trust t-shirt, the Best In The World ringer t-shirt, and more.

These are currently selling for $32.99 along with other new CM Punk merchandise.

WWE Shop is also running a promotion of 25% off site-wide or else 30% off for orders over $49 using the code PINFALL.

You can start shopping at WWEShop.com.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

