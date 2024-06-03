Another important TNA executive, Lou D’Angeli, gone from the company

Multiple industry insiders are reporting that Lou D’Angeli, who served as Vice President of Marketing for Anthem Sports & Entertainment, has been let go from his duties.

D’Angeli worked with TNA Wrestling for tickets, ads, and live event promotions and had been in that position for nearly two-and-a-half years.

In the wrestling world, he is best known for his portrayal of Sign Guy Dudley in ECW and prior to his TNA gig, he worked for WWE from 2006 to 2010 as Director of Marketing and then as VP of Marketing for Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group for the following 11 years.

D’Angeli joins David Sahadi, the company’s former Creative Director, on the unemployed list as TNA undergoes a restructuring.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

