Andrade causing a stir backstage

Andrade is already ruffling feathers backstage.

Andrade’s return to the company has been nothing short of dramatic, as he has been making waves backstage with his outspoken nature.

According to Dru DaSantos from The Dirty Sheets, Andrade has been quite vocal about his grievances with management, causing a bit of a commotion and leaving some members of management feeling uncomfortable.

Andrade is causing a stir backstage with his vocal criticism of creative decisions, expressing his dissatisfaction with the current direction of the company and advocating for more thoughtful planning.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

