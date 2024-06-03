Andrade causing a stir backstage

Jun 3, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Andrade is already ruffling feathers backstage.

Andrade’s return to the company has been nothing short of dramatic, as he has been making waves backstage with his outspoken nature.

According to Dru DaSantos from The Dirty Sheets, Andrade has been quite vocal about his grievances with management, causing a bit of a commotion and leaving some members of management feeling uncomfortable.

Andrade is causing a stir backstage with his vocal criticism of creative decisions, expressing his dissatisfaction with the current direction of the company and advocating for more thoughtful planning.

