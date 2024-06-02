WWE Supershow Summer Tour / Binghamton, N.Y. / Sun Jun 2, 2024

The Complete Results from Visions Veterans Memorial Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard.

WWE World Tag Team Champions The Awesome Truth: The Miz and R Truth defeat The Judgment Day: Finn Balor and JD McDonagh using a Double Attitude Adjustment and pinfall(s).

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defeats Chad Gable and Bronson Reed: Zayn pins Gable after giving him the Helluva Kick.

WWE Women’s Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeat Damage CTRL: Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane: Cargill pins Sane after a giant kick.

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defeats Shayna Baszler using the Oblivion and pinfall.

WWE World Champion Damian Priest defeats Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre.

LA Knight cuts a promo calling out WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul, then defeats Shinsuke Nakamura using the BFT and pinfall.

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defeats Tiffany Stratton.

Main Event: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles after 3 Cross Rhodes and a pinfall.

