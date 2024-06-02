Uncle Howdy latest mystery message teases “massacre is coming”

An Uncle Howdy message was posted on WWE.COM yesterday with a possible date of June 17 for a return.

The URL on the WWE.COM post read “71enuj” which is June 17 backwards. Several QR codes, videos, and hints have been popping up weekly on WWE television and announcers have also been pointing them out lately.

June 17 is a Monday with the post-Clash at the Castle Raw live from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christie, Texas.

“I accepted my calling. Only then was I able to set the others free,” part of the message reads. “We are going to burn it to the ground. A massacre is coming.”

The group is rumored to include Bo Dallas as Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Nikki Cross and will continue to feed off of the Bray Wyatt complicated world.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

