Speculation on a WWE tag team breaking up, pop star says he gets Ric Flair comparisons

– During the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Austin Theory squared off against Tommaso Ciampa. Tommaso Ciampa would pick up the win over Austin Theory after Grayson Waller inadvertently caused a distraction, which made fans wonder what WWE plans for Waller and Theory. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is building towards a breakup between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, with Theory position as the babyface.

– Last week, on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, 70’s singer Michael McDonald said fans often stop to take pictures with him, thinking he is pro wrestling legend Ric Flair.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

