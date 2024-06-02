Parent company of Ticketmaster hacked, Giulia update, WWE star turns 47

– Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, revealed Friday evening that it was the victim of a cyber attack that compromised user data. The attack allegedly compromised the data of 560 MILLION customers (names, numbers, card details, etc). Hackers are reportedly demanding $500,000 in exchange for keeping the stolen data sealed or are offering to sell it on the dark web.

– Happy 47th birthday to AJ Styles..

2-time WWE Champion

3-time United States Champion

Intercontinental Champion

Grand Slam Champion

ALWAYS Phenomenal Happy birthday to @AJStylesOrg! pic.twitter.com/aRJcI7t713 — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2024

– Marigold posted an update on Giulia…

Giulia greets the fans in Hamamatsu before today’s show. She watched all the matches at ringside, cheering loudly. Same yesterday. And after yesterday’s show in Osaka, she signed autographs until every last fan went thru the line (it was set to close, but she said no way!) pic.twitter.com/mXlowIcywp — Marigold Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) June 2, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

