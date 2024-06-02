MLW News and Notes
– Xavier Woods was reportedly backstage at last night MLW Battle Riot VI.
– Matt Riddle was successful last night…
Your #RiotWinner – @SuperKingofBros MATT RIDDLE! #MLW @betonline_ag
– CW Anderson & Scotty Riggs competed in the MLW ~ Battle Riot VI:
– PWInsider reports that during last night’s MLW Battle Riot VI, it was announced that the company’s PPVs are moving to Youtube. Fans will be able to watch the shows through a paid MLW membership. This would mean the end of the company’s partnership with TrillerTV. The next MLW PPVs include the following:
July 29: Blood & Thunder in Tampa, FL.
August 29: Summer of the Beasts in New York City.
September 14: Fightland in Atlanta.