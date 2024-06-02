Konnan criticizes AEW for misusing a pair of grapplers

During a recent edition of his K100 podcast, Konnan discussed how AEW is utilizing talents such as Wardlow and Brian Cage. Below are some highlights:

Konnan on AEW “burying” wrestlers like Wardlow and Brian Cage:

“All they [AEW] do is bury him. Brian Cage is another one; all they do is bury him. They should’ve done something with LAX (Latin American Xchange) which they didn’t.”

Konnan on Cage being very unselfish as a worker:

“He’s very unselfish, that’s a problem. … There’s guys like him, and The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, and there’s a lot of them, that they suffered through the indies, and they know what they went through… and I’m like: Bro, you guys need to be more selfish. When it’s your turn, it’s your turn to shine; it’s not the other guy’s turn, it’s your turn.”

Wardlow has not appeared on AEW programming since March 13, when he lost to Samoa Joe in a match for the AEW World Title.

Source: WrestlingInc.com

