Former WWE Superstar Elias says one of his character ideas was given to Seth Rollins…

“There was a character that I really thought could have been incredible myself, it was the Monday Might Messiah.”

Elias continued, “And if you realize, Seth Rollins and AOP ended up – for lack of better terms, they just gave it to those guys.”

Elias insisted that there was no ill will between himself and Rollins. Elias elaborated that the idea for his character would have seen him become a cult-like leader with biblical themes.

