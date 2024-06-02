Dana White says UFC and WWE are still separate, Viewership for WWE’s block on A&E Network

– Week 13 of WWE’s block on A&E Network only had an hour of programming last week, a new episode of Biography: WWE Legends. The episode featured the bio of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and it drew 218,000 viewers, down 8,000 viewers from the previous episode. It was #53 on the top 50 cable chart for the night with a 0.05 rating in 18-49, down 0.02 from the last show.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV via Colin Vassallo)

– Speaking at the post-show press conference for UFC 302, Dana White was asked about working with WWE under TKO. The UFC President admitted that little has actually been done with WWE despite the merger.

He said “It’s very separate. I haven’t worked with them at all. I do what I do, and they do what they do. They’re using some of the people from my team to help them in different areas, business-wise, but as far as putting on live events, I mean, WWE is very good at what they do. And we’re very good at what we do. And yeah, that’s about as far as it goes.”

