Update on the AEW/WBD negotiations

The Wrestling Observer reports negotiations are currently underway between AEW and WBD regarding the television rights to the three existing shows: Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision.

Additionally, shoulder programming and streaming rights are also part of the discussions. While the numbers being mentioned are substantial, it’s clear that AEW is holding out for an even more lucrative deal, as no agreement has been signed yet.

The figures currently being talked about between WBD and AEW are said to be considerably MORE than the estimated $110 million per year it would in theory take AEW into profitable range.

There is talk of figures being between 50% above, or nearly DOUBLE the current deal.

AEW’s current deal with WBD was extended for four years at $175 million total, which included the addition of Rampage. WBD later picked up a one-year extension that will take the relationship through the end of this year.

