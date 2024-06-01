Tyson vs. Paul fight delayed, Lynch’s contract expires, Adam Copeland note

Jun 1, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson has officially been delayed by Netflix.

New date to be announced on June 7th.

Becky Lynch’s WWE contract has officially expired.

Lynch is now a free agent. She is expected to be taking a long hiatus from the ring.

Adam Copeland is considered backstage in AEW to be a locker room leader and was perceived to have been doing “much more” than was expected of him, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It’s a very different attitude compared to people who have come from WWE to AEW and viewed the company as beneath them.

