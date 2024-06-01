NXT Live Results / Crystal River, Fl / Sat Jun 1, 2024
The Complete Results from the Armory:
The Ring Announcer tonight is Sarah Schreiber
Tank Ledger defeats Skylor Clinton
Lola Vice defeats Laney Reid
The No Quarter Catch Crew: Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne (with Damon Kemp) defeat Dion Lennox and Cutler James
Eddy Thorpe defeats Thunder Keck
Tatum Paxley defeats Stevie Turner
NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defeats Damon Kemp
NXT Heritage Cup Champion Tony D’Angelo (with the Family) defeats Lexis King (with Antoine Frazer)
OTM: Bronco Nima / Lucien Price / Jaida Parker defeats Edris Enofe / Malik Blade / Brinley Reece
Kelani Jordan defeats Izzi Dame
Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeats The Family: Luca Crusifino and Channing Lorenzo
Thanks to @JeffReidUP in attendance.
