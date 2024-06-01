NXT Live Results / Crystal River, Fl / Sat Jun 1, 2024

The Complete Results from the Armory:

The Ring Announcer tonight is Sarah Schreiber

Tank Ledger defeats Skylor Clinton

Lola Vice defeats Laney Reid

The No Quarter Catch Crew: Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne (with Damon Kemp) defeat Dion Lennox and Cutler James

Eddy Thorpe defeats Thunder Keck

Tatum Paxley defeats Stevie Turner

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defeats Damon Kemp

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Tony D’Angelo (with the Family) defeats Lexis King (with Antoine Frazer)

OTM: Bronco Nima / Lucien Price / Jaida Parker defeats Edris Enofe / Malik Blade / Brinley Reece

Kelani Jordan defeats Izzi Dame

Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeats The Family: Luca Crusifino and Channing Lorenzo

Thanks to @JeffReidUP in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

