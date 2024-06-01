Mercedes Moné comments on Becky Lynch rumors

Mercedes Mone interview with Mojo on TMZ pic.twitter.com/lhmkAndhMU — sameeha (@becksceo) June 1, 2024

TBS Champion Mercedes Moné talked with Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi on TMZ Sports about the Rumors of Becky Lynch possibly going to AEW

Mojo: “I mean there’s alot of names, you got the entire AEW Roster to go play with, you also maybe some people uh leaving the potential former location, Free Agents that are coming out, I mean you see names like Becky Lynch, maybe a contract that might be open I mean talk about who might be available soon for you to work in the future”

Moné: “I mean with AEW, The dreams are endless and the potential is endless, and to the table for me he just has to know that I am ready because I stay ready baby, so it could absolutely be anybody.”

Source: TMZ Sports

