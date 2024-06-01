TBS Champion Mercedes Moné puts over #AEW in TMZSports interview, also explains her reason to sign there.

The CEO Mercedes Moné: “AEW is legit changing the game in Wrestling, it’s the first like competition for WWE in a very, very long time as you see AEW’s Where. The. Best. Wrestle. You have me the greatest of all time, TBS Women’s Champion, you have Will Ospreay, you have Kenny Omega, you have Swerve Strickland, you have Willow Nightingale and I can just go on and on and on but you have such amazing incredible talent and if there wasn’t an AEW. Where would these people be, where would I be, so we are so thankful for AEW.

Every single Wednesday, Every single Friday, every single Saturday people are just throwing it out of the park and we are just changing the game because we’re here, we want it, we want to do it and I’m here to make Women’s Wrestling so globalized and the next thing on the table is #ForbiddenDoor so I’m trying to see who’s trying to be next for this, it can be somebody from #Stardom #NJPW #CMLL, just like the dreams here in AEW are just so endless and the opportunities, I can do everything and that’s why I chose to be here.”

Source: TMZSports

