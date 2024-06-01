Matt Menard replacing Chris Jericho on Rampage commentary

Chris Jericho will no longer be doing commentary for the AEW Rampage weekly television broadcast. He made the announcement on yesterday’s show.

Jericho said that he’s stopping his commentary gig so he can spend “more time” on Dynamite and Collision and have “three or four or five” segments per week because he loves having his face on television.

The current FTW champion has been doing commentary for Rampage since the show started in 2021 and Matt Menard has replaced him during the weeks that he was not available.

Menard will be replacing Jericho permanently now according to multiple reports.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

