Mark Henry reacts to AJ Styles’s retirement on Smackdown

Jun 1, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Comparisons between AJ Styles and Mark Henry quickly surfaced online, and Henry himself took to Twitter to acknowledge Styles. The former AEW coach praised The Phenomenal One for his masterful execution of the segment with AJ Styles seemingly not done with his in-ring career, his surprise attack on Cody Rhodes served as a bold statement. This unexpected assault hints at the beginning of Styles’ quest for another opportunity at the Undisputed WWE Championship, signaling his determination to remain a top contender.

