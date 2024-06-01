AEW Collision Spoilers for tonight

This week’s episode of AEW Collision is in the can.

On Thursday, May 30, 2024, All Elite Wrestling taped matches and segments for the Saturday, June 1, 2024 episode of AEW Collision on TNT in Palm Springs, California.

Featured below, courtesy of F4WOnline.com, are complete spoiler results from the taping.

AEW COLLISION SPOILERS (Air Date: Sat., Jun. 1)

* Claudio Castagnoli defeated Johnny TV

* The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) & Brian Cage defeated KM, Danny Gee & Danny Rose

* FTR did a promo with Tony Schiavone where they said even though they lost at Anarchy in the Arena, they aren’t dead yet. They promised to return and whip The Elite’s ass.

* Roderick Strong defeated Lio Rush

* AEW International Champion Will Ospreay defeated Kyle O’Reilly to retain the title

* Katsuyori Shibata & Daniel Garcia defeated The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)

* Thunder Rosa defeated CMLL’s Reina Dorada

* Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty) defeated NJPW Strong’s West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

