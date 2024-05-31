NXT Live Results / Tampa, Fl / Fri May 31, 2024
The Complete Results from the University Area Community Complex:
Dante Chen defeats Lexis King
Tamyra Mensah-Stock defeats Kendall Gray
Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux
Joe Coffey (with Gallus) defeats Cutler James. Gallus attacks after the match, and Wes Lee makes the save, setting up the Main Event.
Karmen Petrovic defeats Jakara Jackson
Oro Mensah defeats Eddy Thorpe
The Family: Tony D’Angelo / Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino defeats The No Quarter Catch Crew: Charlie Dempsey / Myles Borne / Damon Kemp in a 6-man Elimination Tag Team Match
Chase U: Andre Chase / Duke Hudson / Riley Osborne defeat Vincent Winey / BJ Ray / an enhancement talent
Fatal Four-Way Match: Lash Legend defeats Fallon Henley / Kelani Jordan / Jaida Parker
NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defeats Ridge Holland
Main Event: Wes Lee and Trick Williams defeat Gallus: Mark Coffey and Wolfgang
Thanks to @Evitcefed / @Cory_Hays407 / @TheTrueStevieK in attendance.
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM