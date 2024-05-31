NXT Live Results / Tampa, Fl / Fri May 31, 2024

The Complete Results from the University Area Community Complex:

Dante Chen defeats Lexis King

Tamyra Mensah-Stock defeats Kendall Gray

Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux

Joe Coffey (with Gallus) defeats Cutler James. Gallus attacks after the match, and Wes Lee makes the save, setting up the Main Event.

Karmen Petrovic defeats Jakara Jackson

Oro Mensah defeats Eddy Thorpe

The Family: Tony D’Angelo / Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino defeats The No Quarter Catch Crew: Charlie Dempsey / Myles Borne / Damon Kemp in a 6-man Elimination Tag Team Match

Chase U: Andre Chase / Duke Hudson / Riley Osborne defeat Vincent Winey / BJ Ray / an enhancement talent

Fatal Four-Way Match: Lash Legend defeats Fallon Henley / Kelani Jordan / Jaida Parker

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defeats Ridge Holland

Main Event: Wes Lee and Trick Williams defeat Gallus: Mark Coffey and Wolfgang

Thanks to @Evitcefed / @Cory_Hays407 / @TheTrueStevieK in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

