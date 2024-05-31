Chris Jericho Leaves AEW Rampage Announce Team, Konosuke Takeshita Note

Don’t expect to sit under “The Learning Tree” on AEW Rampage commentary any longer.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, FTW Champion Chris Jericho stated he would be spending more time on AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision.

“Maybe three, four, five segments.”

Because of this, Jericho, who has technically been part of the AEW Rampage commentary team since the inception of the show, announced he has stepped down as part of the AEW Rampage broadcast team going forward.

Another newsworthy item coming out of the taped episode of AEW Rampage, which aired at a special time of 6pm EST. on Friday, May 31, 2024, is that Konosuke Takeshita defeated Penta El Zero Miedo to qualify for the TNT Championship Ladder Match at the upcoming AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view.

.@TakeSoup's momentum swings the way of @PENTAELZEROM

in this TNT Title Qualifier on #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/FdpvkM0eVG — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 31, 2024

.@Takesoup earns the win and moves on to Forbidden Door!#AEWRampage is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/dJiJcJulOd — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 31, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

