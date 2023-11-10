AEW reportedly scrapped match when someone didn’t want to do the job

Nov 10, 2023 - by James Walsh

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following in regards to the October 20th 2023 edition of AEW Rampage…

“The reason the 10/20 Rampage show had only three matches instead of four is because Komander vs. [Gran] Metalik was booked for the show and then pulled when Metalik refused to put Komander over. Metalik still worked Collision a few days later but that can’t have helped his standing here.”

Metalik had already lost a match to Komander in a ROH match that was taped on October 14th. Metalik lost a match to Angélico in a ROH match that taped on October 21st.

Metalik has been wrestling on and off in AEW since late 2022.

