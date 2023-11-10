AEW reportedly scrapped match when someone didn’t want to do the job

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following in regards to the October 20th 2023 edition of AEW Rampage…

“The reason the 10/20 Rampage show had only three matches instead of four is because Komander vs. [Gran] Metalik was booked for the show and then pulled when Metalik refused to put Komander over. Metalik still worked Collision a few days later but that can’t have helped his standing here.”

Metalik had already lost a match to Komander in a ROH match that was taped on October 14th. Metalik lost a match to Angélico in a ROH match that taped on October 21st.

Metalik has been wrestling on and off in AEW since late 2022.

