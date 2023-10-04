Star-studded NXT set for next week against Dynamite

A star-studded NXT is set for next week as the broadcast goes head-to-head with Dynamite.

A Title Tuesday episode of Dynamite, along with Adam Copeland’s first match for the promotion, will see a now-rare confrontation between the two shows and WWE is loading up NXT with some heavy hitters.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes will be at the WWE PC for his first NXT appearance and will drop a major announcement, taking a page out of his former boss Tony Khan’s playbook.

The former undefeated NXT Women’s champion Asuka will also return to the show and will face Roxanne Perez in a singles match.

And then comes the main event of Bron Breakker vs Carmelo Hayes with an added twist. Hayes will have 16-time World champion John Cena in his corner, his first visit to NXT, while Breakker will have none other than Paul Heyman in his corner.

Heyman appeared at the end of the show last night via video to announce his involvement.

The last time NXT went against Dynamite was on October 18, 2022 and Dynamite won that battle with 752,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in 18-49 while NXT drew 676,000 viewers and 0.18 rating.