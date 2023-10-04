Adam Copeland long desired to wrestle for NJPW

Adam Copeland via SI says that he has long desired to wrestle for NJPW. And within the parameters of WWE, that simply could not happen. But that is an altogether different scenario when employed by AEW:

“I’ve never wrestled at Wrestle Kingdom. I’ve never wrestled at Tokyo Dome. How about a match against Kazuchika Okada? That would be pretty cool. I’m pretty excited by that. How about Jon Moxley? Hell yeah. A singles match in AEW against Bryan Danielson? Miro? Claudio Castagnoli? Kenny Omega? Will Ospreay? Adam Page? Chris Jericho? Malakai Black? FTR in a tag?

Teaming with Darby against the Young Bucks? Facing Darby? Facing Sting? A promo battle with Eddie Kingston? The possibilities, they’re keeping me awake at night. These new matchups are all super exciting. It all starts next week against Luchasaurus.”