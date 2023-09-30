Jim Ross comments on his AEW contractual status

Speaking on Grilling JR, Jim Ross provided an update on his contract negotiations. He stated that he hopes to continue working with AEW, and he had a good talk with Tony Khan, so things are moving along well.

“I’m very blessed. Tony Khan has answered a lot of my prayers. I hope to continue working for AEW for the foreseeable future. That’s our goal, that’s Tony’s goal, that’s my goal. Tony and I had a nice chat about my contract last week at TV, so things are moving along well in that regard. I’m sure that between Barry Bloom, my agent, and the legal department at AEW, that they’re gonna get something worked out. That’s my belief. I’m being positive and optimistic.”

JR continued by describing how working for AEW is the best scenario he could imagine for himself. He stated that he feels invigorated, and he praised the talent around him. Ross also noted that he’d like to call more than just the main event, but that’s not up to him. He emphasized that he is grateful for what Tony Khan has done for him.

“This is the best scenario for me that I could imagine, working for a young company, where when you go to work, you feel invigorated, you feel excited. You’re around a lot of great young talent that want to be stars. This group of talents, boy, they work their ass off. Some of the matches we’ve had on Collision the last few weeks have just been epic in my view. Hard-hitting, epic matches that I just can’t get enough of. The only thing I’d like to do more of is call more than just the main event, but that’s not my goal. I’m running the plays, baby, but just put me in the game, coach. I’m ready to roll. So I appreciate all that. Like I said, Tony Khan has been a blessing to me for providing me an opportunity to work in the business that I love, that I still love. So better days, more good days lie ahead. Life is good.”