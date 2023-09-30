Edge officially a free agent after WWE contract expires

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is officially a free agent as his WWE deal expired today, September 30.

Edge has opted not to sign an extension to his deal, one which he admitted he had in his mailbox, and is largely believed to be heading to All Elite Wrestling.

Since his contract expired, there is no 90-day no-compete clause so he could appear on AEW tomorrow at the WrestleDream pay-per-view if he wanted to.

While he wouldn’t be able to use the name Edge anywhere since that is WWE’s intellectual property, his theme song is a different story since it’s performed and owned by Alter Bridge and just like CM Punk’s ‘Cult of Personality’ song, it can be used anywhere as long as fees are paid for usage.

Edge wrestled his last WWE match in Toronto on Friday Night Smackdown on August 18 against Sheamus.

He was also removed from the Smackdown intro and was removed from the WWE internal roster.