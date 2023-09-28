Shawn Michaels says he’d take CM Punk to NXT if offered

During a conference call with the wrestling press ahead of this Saturday’s No Mercy premium live event, NXT’s Shawn Michaels tackled the predictable CM Punk question that was thrown his way.

Asked by Nick Haus if he would take CM Punk to NXT if presented with the scenario, Shawn Michaels praised Punk and said he had positive experiences with him and even went as far to say that they might have similar personalities in a way.

“Of course we’d welcome CM Punk in NXT,” Michaels said, although he quickly added that Punk would probably not be interested in that and he’d prefer the main roster.

HBK said that the decision is above his pay grade but if he gets in trouble for answering the question the way he did, he’d let us know! Hah!