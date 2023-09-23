AEW Collision September 23rd

AEW Collision Results

Date: 23rd September 2023

Live From: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Apologies in advance if this report of AEW Collision isn’t as detailed as usual.

Darby Allin talks about his TNT Championship match, then Christian says he will retain, then Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks talk about the Texas Deathmatch.

Match 1: 3 Way Match for AEW TNT Championship.

Challenger: Darby Allin Vs Challenger: Christian Cage Vs Champion: Luchasaurus

Darby Allin takes advantage and dives onto Luchasaurus, then same to Christian, back in the ring Christian hangs Darby on the rope, Christian brings a chair and attacks Darby, then Luchasaurus DDT’s Darby Allin, then Christian sends Lucha to the outside to try and get the fall.

On the outside Luchasaurus and Christian send Darby into the stairs. Luchasaurus sends Darby into the steps, then into security wall, then Christian attacks Darby with a steel chair. Christian with chops to Darby Allin, Luchasurus with a back chop to Darby Allin, Darby pushed in the corner but Lucha runs at him but is sent into post, then Christian tries and is sent into the post, two close two counts. Darby Allin nails a coffin drop to the outside, Darby climbs to the top rope and goes for a top rope move but is nailed with a chokeslam, Christian grabs the belt and nails Darby Allin with it. Luchasaurus grabs the belt, Chrisitan asks for it, then Darby Allin nails a DDT then Luchasaurus nails a chokeslam om Darby Allin, then Christian comes in throws Darby Allin to the outside, and pins Luchasaurus to win the title.

Winner via Pinfall and New AEW TNT Champion: Christian Cage.

After the match Luchasaurus raises Chrisitan onn his shoulder.

We see highlights of Rampage when Kenny Omega saved Chris Jericho.

Backstage Alex Marvez is with Don Callis, Sammy Guevera and Konuske Takeshta and he says he accepts the WrestleDream Challenge as Will Ospreay joins the Don Callis Family and we end it finally.

Commercial

Backstage Tony Schiavone is with Christian Cage and says Christian’s first title defence will be against Darby Allin at WrestleDream in a 2/3 Falls Match.

Match 2: Tag Team Match

Rob Van Dam and FTW Champion: Hook Vs “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker and Matt Menard



Hook and Menard start match, then Hook gains control and RVD is tagged in, Parker goes to the outside and RVD goes for a move but Hager and Anna Jay pull Parker out the way. RVD with a suplex to Menard, then Hook is tagged in, Ang with a drop kick to Hook, Hook sends Ang to the outside, then Hook goes for a tag but Parker stops it,

RVD in and drop kicks to Parker then Menard, Menard goes for a suplex, Anna Jay on the apron, then Hager comes in with a chair but RVD kicks the chair, then Hook nails a submission on Menard and RVD with a Frog Splash on Parker for the win.

Winners via Pinfall Rob Van Dam and FTW Champion: Hook

We see a video package where New ROH Champion and NJPW Strong Champion Eddie Kingston will defend against Shibata at WrestleDream next Sunday on PPV.

Backstage The Kingdom say they will face Best Friends next week on Collision.

Match 3: Women’s Singles Match

Julia Hart w/Brody King Vs Kiera Hogan

Hart with a takedown and then stepping on her hair, then chops and stomps on Hogan, Hart with a suplex to Hogan, right hands to Hogan by Hart.

Hart misses a suplex, then Hogan gains control and runs at Hart in the corner but Hart moves out the way, Hart with kicks to Hogan, then Hart with a suplex and then nails her Rocket Hart submission for the win.

Winner via Submission Julia Hart

After the match Julia hooks on submission again till Skye Blue appears and Brody King stands in front of her and then Julia Hart blows mist into the face. After this Brody King says body count will continue to rise unless Kris Statlander defends her AEW TBS Women’s Championship at WrestleDream next Sunday.

Match 4: Singles Match

“Switchblade” Jay White w/Bullet Club Gold Vs Andrade El Idolo

Tie up in the middle of the ring, Andrade takes down Blade with a shoulder tackle, side headlock takeover by White, Jay slides to the outside, then Andrade follows and a suplex attempt, Andrade back in the ring, Andrade goes for 3 amigos but only hits two till White grabs hair and then Andrade regains control and sends White to the outside.

Andrade brings White into the ring, nails a DDT for a two count, White with chops to Andrade in the corner, Jay White launches Andrade to the outside. White brings Andrade into the ring and goes for a pin but only a two count. Dragon Screw leg whip by Jay White to Andrade.

White in control with a sleeper hold, Andrade escapes but White pulls his hair to regain control, chops to Andrade, Andrade nails two dragon screw leg whips then a side suplex, Bullet Club Gold pull out White but Andrade climbs to the top and does a moonsault on them all to take them out. Andrade nails a double moonsault on White but only a two count, White goes for Super plex but blocked and running boot to White by Idolo, Jay White a suplex to the outside, Spiked Uranagi by Jay White for a two count, White complains about his knee then Idolo nails a running boot for a two count. Andrade with double knees in the corner and goes for a pin but Robinson puts White feet on the rope, Andrade nails figure 4 with a bridge, then Gunns distract referee and then Juice Robinson hits Andrade with something then Blade Runner by Jay White for the win.

Winner via Pinfall “Switchblade” Jay White

We see a video package where Ortiz says Santana won’t be able to run much longer.

Match 5: Tag Team Match for AEW World Tag Team Championship

Challengers: The Workhorseman Vs Champions: FTR – Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler