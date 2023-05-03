NWA wrestler diagnosed with cancer

An NWA star is in need of some help right now. BLK Jeez (real name Darnell Kittrell) recently revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer after lingering back pain led him to the emergency room.

Upon evaluation of his bloodwork, doctors determined Jeez had developed multiple myeloma, which is a cancer of plasma cells that build up in one’s bone marrow and overcrowd the healthy blood cells that people need to fight infections.