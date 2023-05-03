NWA wrestler diagnosed with cancer
An NWA star is in need of some help right now. BLK Jeez (real name Darnell Kittrell) recently revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer after lingering back pain led him to the emergency room.
Upon evaluation of his bloodwork, doctors determined Jeez had developed multiple myeloma, which is a cancer of plasma cells that build up in one’s bone marrow and overcrowd the healthy blood cells that people need to fight infections.
.@Jeez215 is a CZW Hall of Famer and one of the most decorated wrestlers in our history. He gave everything to the fans. Now, we ask to give back to him as he fights multiple myeoloma.
Please consider donating or sharing this link to support BLK Jeez: https://t.co/tAesMlK5TN
— CZW: Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) May 2, 2023