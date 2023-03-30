Impact Wrestling Report, 3/30/23 MULTIVERSE UNITED show with NJPW

Join us tonight for the Impact Wrestling show with NJPW!

The purpose of this show is to hype Multiverse United! Santino Marella, Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rehwoldt are in studio.

Fred Rosser is in studio with the Impact Wrestling team to hype his match.

Lots of highlight packages from the featured wrestlers on the card.

Mickie James is interviewed on the broadcast. They address the injuries of former Impact World Champion, Josh Alexander and Knockouts World Champion, Mickie James. Mickie mentions that the Knockouts top girls will on be featured on the next cover of Pro Wrestling Illustrated. It looks like they were paying tribute to a UWF cover from the late 80’s for you historians. The Knockouts division is as good as any in wrestling presently.

Highlights are shown from a Killer Kelly match. She is facing Miyu Yamashita. The two seem very evenly matched. Miyu is one half of the current TJPW Princess Tag Team Champions. The crowd is behind Kelly. She finally gets a pin attempt after a butterfly suplex. Miyu hits a spin kick. Kelly pump kicks Miyu. The two start trading strong style blows. They both spill to the floor, where the action continues. Kelly hits a fisherman’s suplex for a two count. Miyu hits a thrust kick. Kelly slips behind and locks on the Killer clutch. Miyu escapes and hits a Yoshi throw and a skull kick. It is over just like that.

Miyu gets the win by pinfall.

Tommy Dreamer enters the studio and talks about the upcoming battles with Bully Ray.

We get a promo package for the Jeff Cobb VS Moose match. This one will be physical. Moose is interviewed by Gia Miller. Moose calls out Tommy Dreamer for thinking Jeff Cobb will win the match. He says the match will be hard hitting. He then tells Cobb to bring his because he is a wrestling God.