NJPW referee Jeremy Marcus joins NXT

Jeremy Marcus, a former referee for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, has joined WWE in the same role and has been assigned to the NXT brand.

“I’m excited to join the NXT officiating crew,” Marcus wrote in a post on his social media. “Very honored to be a part of this hard working team.”

He officially started on Saturday, donning the zebra stripes for the non-televised live event in Florida.

Marcus was recently the referee for the IWGP World Heavyweight title match between champion Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Battle in the Valley event in February.