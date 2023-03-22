News from the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pre-sale

It was revealed earlier this morning how pre-sale tickets for AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door were moving fast, and that the event was close to selling out after the first hour of the pre-sale. AEW and the venue opened up more seating options while the pre-sale was still going on.

Now a new report from PWInsider notes that between 11,000 and 12,000 tickets were sold during today’s online pre-sale, which translates to massive business for the promotions. Furthermore, @WrestleTix reports that the current setup in the arena was for 13,662 seats, with 12,030 of those being distributed. There were 1,632 tickets left as of mid-afternoon.

The pre-sale will run through Thursday night at 10pm ET. A limited number of tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Friday morning at 10am ET.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II is scheduled for Sunday, June 25 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Like the inaugural event in 2022, Forbidden Door II will feature stars from the AEW and NJPW rosters.