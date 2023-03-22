Alexa Bliss has procedure to remove skin cancer

Alexa Bliss is currently recovering from a procedure to remove skin cancer.

Bliss took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo of her face with a bandage on the side. She thanked the American Skin Institute in California for taking great care of her.

“Dear younger me, You should have stayed out of tanning beds. All clear now though! Thank you @americanskininstitute for taking great care of me!”

A fan then posted a screenshot of the photo to Twitter and said this may be why Bliss has been off WWE TV, adding that he hopes Bliss is OK. Bliss responded and said she has a short healing time.

“Thank you! Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol,” she wrote.

Another fan asked Bliss if she saw the “marks or spots” that caused her to get checked out. Bliss revealed that she had a spot on her face, which got worse, so she went in for a biopsy and it was determined that she had basal cell carcinoma. The doctor also found other squamous cells, but the procedure was quick and easy.

“There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked [smiling face with smiling eyes emoji],” she wrote.

The Skin Cancer Foundation describes basal cell carcinoma (BCC) as “the most common form of skin cancer and the most frequently occurring form of all cancers. In the U.S. alone, an estimated 3.6 million cases are diagnosed each year. BCCs arise from abnormal, uncontrolled growth of basal cells. Because BCCs grow slowly, most are curable and cause minimal damage when caught and treated early. Understanding BCC causes, risk factors and warning signs can help you detect them early, when they are easiest to treat and cure.”

Bliss has been away since losing to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Blair at the Royal Rumble in late January. It was then reported that she was taking some time off, and that WWE knew she’d be on hiatus going into The Rumble. It was also said at the time that Bliss was not injured, but she was on a planned temporary exit from the storylines, and there was no word on how long the break would be for.

There’s still no word yet on when Bliss will be back on WWE TV, or if she will appear at WrestleMania 39.

You can see Bliss’ related posts below:

