LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes Kevin Owens to a pop. Owens waits on the stage and out next comes Sami Zayn to a bigger pop. They head to the ring together as Mike Rome does the introductions. We see what led to Owens and Zayn reuniting on Friday’s SmackDown.

Fans chant for Zayn and Owens says it looks like the fans like Sami. Fans chant for Owens now and Zayn says the same for Owens. Sami says it feels really good to be out here together again. Sami says he was approaching the whole thing wrong, he was approaching this as a business transaction but that’s not how he and Owens have done things in the past, they’ve always used each other to gt to the next level but as brothers. Owens says he has been Sami’s biggest fan for 20 years, calling him the best he’s ever been in the ring with, so it was frustrating to see Sami in The Bloodline when he’s better than anyone there, outgrowing them right away.

Owens says he knew it, Sami knew it, and so did everyone else. Owens couldn’t stand seeing Sami stay there by choice, but Sami was right, it’s time to take down The Bloodline together. Sami says they both know what comes next. They look up at the WrestleMania 39 sign as fans cheer. The music interrupts and out comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

The Usos stop on the floor and Jey taunts Sami as being a back-stabber. Jey mocks them and predicts they will turn on each other. Sami says everyone knows it’s Jey’s biggest dream to turn on Reigns. Jimmy brings up how they were looking at the WrestleMania sign and says nothing is happening then. Owens says everyone knows there’s only one way to save this – Jimmy and his brother vs. Owens and his brother on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Fans chant “yes!” now. Jimmy says they’re the greatest tag team in the world so Owens and Sami don’t deserve a shot as they just got on the same page, while The Usos have been on the same page since day one. Jimmy says there will be no title shot.

Jey interrupts and says this may be their one shot to put this Owens and Zayn problem in the dirt. Jey says The Usos accept the challenge, but there’s no need to wait. The Usos rush the ring. Jey brawls with Sami while Jimmy pulls Owens to the floor and sends him into the ring post head-first. Sami knocks Jey to the floor but Jimmy attacks Sami from behind, sending him to the floor. The Usos double team Sami at ringside now until Owens makes the save, sending Jimmy to the timekeeper’s area. Jey is double teamed now as they bring him into the ring.

Owens stuns Jey with a superkick, then Sami goes for the Helluva Kick but Jimmy pulls his brother to safety. The Usos grab steel chairs at ringside as officials rush down to try and restore order. The camera cuts back to the parking lot as Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman arrive in their SUV. The Superstars at ringside and in the ring also see this. The Usos drop the chairs and head to the back.

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory for this non-title match. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Montez Ford of The Street Profits. We see how Theory defeated Angelo Dawkins and then applied John Cena’s STF last week. The bell rings and they lock up to a “we want smoke!” chant. Theory with a headlock.

Theory drops Ford with a shoulder, then poses over him. Ford with a headlock now, then a shoulder to drop Theory. Ford does the “you can’t see me!” taunt to Theory. Theory fights back and stomps away to boos. Ford with stomps and kicks of his own in the corner now. They run the ropes and Ford nails a clothesline, then knocks Theory over the top rope to the floor.

Ford follows and rocks Theory. Ford knocks Theory over the barrier and into the crowd, then sits with two younger fans to celebrate as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Theory has Ford up top for a superplex, but Ford knocks him to the mat, then nails a big crossbody. Fans rally for Ford now. Ford rocks Theory and nails two clotheslines, then a big uppercut and a belly-to-back suplex.

Ford kips-up, mocks Theory, then hits a standing moonsault in the middle of the ring for 2. Ford tries for the Uranage but it’s blocked. Theory with a big boot and an enziguri. Ford blocks The ATL and spikes Theory with a DDT. Theory rolls to the floor to regroup but Ford runs the ring and hits a big dive, landing on his feet. Ford brings Theory back in, then goes to the top.

Ford misses the big splash and rolls through as Theory moves, putting on the brakes so he doesn’t hit the referee in the corner. Ford turns back around to Theory rolling into his dropkick move, then he hits The ATL in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, Theory stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Theory takes the mic and says Ford didn’t believe n him, but now he does. He says Cena doesn’t believe in him either, but at WrestleMania he will. Theory points up at the WrestleMania 39 sign as fans boo. Theory raises the title in the air and rants to the camera as his music starts back up.

– The Bloodline is backstage. Roman Reigns says The Usos had a bad start to the night as it looked like they took a beating. Jimmy Uso says they took a few shots but nothing can hurt or hit harder than being kept from his brother, then having to sit there and answer for it like it was his fault. Jimmy says he will never forgive Sami Zayn for this and at WrestleMania, they’ve got them. Reigns says he hopes so, he really does. Reigns asks Heyman to clear the room but he has Jey stay. Jey looks a bit nervous as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Reigns says it’s been a minute, he hasn’t seen or heard from Jey, and now he’s back making decisions. Reigns says to make decisions you have to be with The Bloodline. Reigns asks if Jey is with them, if he’s still family. Jey says he’s with Reigns, he’s Bloodline. Fans in the arena boo. Reigns says he hopes so, that’s all he needed to hear, and he will see Jey later. Jey goes to leave but Reigns says he loves him. Jey leaves. Paul Heyman comes in and asks if Reigns got the answers he needed. Reigns says yes.

– The announces hype the Showcase Matches at WrestleMania. Byron Saxon is with Adam Pearce in the back to discuss the matches. Chelsea Green walks in and wants to be in the women’s Showcase. She mentions her partner Carmella wasn’t available tonight, so she found a placement – Piper Niven. She tells Pearce to tell the right person to make the change official. Pearce reminds her how he’s in charge. She threatens to complain on social media and potentially block Pearce if he doesn’t do the right thing by putting her in the Showcase.

– We see Omos and MVP walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on Brock Lesnar vs. Omos.

Omos vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring and Omos is out with MVP. Mustafa Ali is also out.

Ali tried telling Omos about his positivity to start, but Omos decked him. Omos went on to squash Ali while Dolph Ziggler watched from backstage.

Winner: Omos

– After the match, MVP cut a promo on how Brock Lesnar will learn to fear Omos at WrestleMania 39.

– Logan Paul comes walking out of his locker room with his father and crew. The Miz stops him and wants to go over questions for Miz’s “IMPAULSIVE” appearance but Paul just blows him off and insults him to his father. Paul and crew keep walking as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Logan Paul for a special in-ring WWE edition of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast.

Paul brings up how Seth Rollins said fans don’t want him here. Paul mocks the fans and says he doesn’t have to be here, he’s made his millions, so he’s here because he wants to be and loves it. Paul says there’s probably just two people in here who love him tonight – his father and the kid with the “Drink Prime” sign. Paul goes on and says it’s not his fault you dorks don’t see the talent Paul has. He’s a 360 entertainer, there’s nothing he can’t do, a seat he can’t fill, no one on the roster he can’t compete with… whether you like it or not, he is that good. Which is why he didn’t invite anyone to be his podcast guest tonight, he can do it all. And did you think any of his celebrity friends would come to a place like St. Louis?

Paul continues insulting the STL fans. Paul plugs the WrestleMania match with Rollins, which will be on his 28th birthday. He gets to kick some ass on his birthday, the match will be great, he’s honored to share the ring with Rollins. Paul says he was talking to his brother Jake Paul and he made a good point – it’s hard to be afraid of a guy named Seth, they’re all nice. Fans are giving Paul the “What?!” treatment now. He goes on knocking Rollins and replays footage of the recent knockout punch to Rollins, showing it twice… no three times. The third replay has sound effects as Paul does play-by-play but his mic goes out. We cut to the production truck and it’s Rollins controlling the boards in the truck.

Rollins asks how we’re going to save this terrible episode of “IMPAULSIVE” and if anyone has ideas. Rollins starts his own theme song up and warns Paul that he’s headed to the ring. Rollins laughs and fans sing his theme as the camera follows him to the ring. Paul tells everyone to shut up. Paul continues talking trash as Rollins struts to the ring. Rollins enters the ring and plays to the crowd but suddenly tackles Paul from out of nowhere to a big pop. They tumble to the floor as officials rush out to try and restore order. Paul breaks free and attacks Rollins again but Rollins makes them tumble over the announce table. Rollins slams Paul on the table.

Paul’s security separates them. Rollins goes to the top to fly and put Paul through the table but Paul’s security pulls him away. Rollins flies anyway and takes out security. Paul takes advantage and knocks Rollins out with another punch. Fans boo as Paul marches to the back while talking trash. We go to replays. A furious Rollins sits up as Paul looks on from the stage.

– We see Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a plug for The Miz hosting WrestleMania 39.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Johnny Gargano

We go back to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Dominik Mysterio with Damian Priest. We see what happened on Friday’s SmackDown with Dominik and his father, 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Priest and Mysterio look on as Johnny Gargano makes his way out with Dexter Lumis. Kevin plugs Gargano vs. Grayson Waller at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver as we see last Tuesday’s brawl in Gargano’s front yard.

The bell rings and they lock up, then begin trading holds. Gargano works on the arm but Dominik turns it around. They run the ropes and Gargano nails a back elbow to drop Mysterio. Gargano mounts Dominik in the corner with punches as fans count along.

Dominik kicks Gargano and delivers knees in the corner. Mysterio runs into the ring post when Gargano moves in the corner. Gargano rocks Dominik and sends him to the floor after a head-scissors. Gargano nails a suicide dive now but they’re hurt and down at ringside.

Priest and Lumis both walk over to stand guard. Dominik sends Gargano into the steel ring steps, then the barrier. Dominik lifts Gargano again and drops his taped up ribs onto the barrier. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dominik remains in control, taunting Gargano after removing the bandage from Gargano’s taped-up ribs. Dominik with the Three Amigos suplexes. Gargano counters a suplex and launches Dominik into the turnbuckles. They both get up and trade strikes. They go at it and Gargano delivers kicks, then the overhead belly-to-belly suplex.

More back and forth now. Gargano launches himself in from the apron with a Spear for a close 2 count. Dominik is on his knees now, pleading. Gargano charges but gets sent into the turnbuckle as Dominik moves. Dominik covers for the pin with his feet on the ropes but Gargano kicks out at 2. Dominik argues with the referee, then turns around to a big superkick.

Dominik kicks out at 2 again. They trade more punches in the middle of the ring as fans count along. Dominik drops Gargano for 619 but Gargano ducks it, then turns Dominik inside out with a lariat. Gargano lawn darts Dominik into the middle turnbuckle, then nails a superkick for another close 2 count. Gargano can’t believe it.

Priest is also frustrated as Lumis stares ahead. Gargano takes Dominik to the top and unloads with rights and lefts. Gargano with a bunch of chops and slaps to the chest up top now. Dominik blocks the superplex and slams Gargano to the mat, then nails the Frogsplash to the back for the pin to win.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

– After the match, Dominik stands tall with Priest as we go to replays. Dominik takes the mic and says last week on SmackDown, his good-for-nothing father once again denied his WrestleMania challenge, but Dominik will not stop until he gets what he wants. Dominik says the entire Mysterio family will be there live this Friday for SmackDown in Las Vegas, the same family who blocked his number, kicked him out of the group chat and wanted nothing to do with him, but that’s OK because The Judgment Day’s group chat is much better. Dominik figured out a way to get Rey to accept the challenge and that’s when he asks mom for permission to do the match at WrestleMania, but that’s if Rey has the balls to get them out of his wife’s purse. Dominik drops the mic as he and Priest head out.

– The Usos and Solo Sikoa are waiting outside of Roman Reigns’ locker room suite. Paul Heyman comes out and says Reigns is so proud of them, he wants them to take the night off and indulge on this feast of seafood and other items that were brought. The Usos are excited, ready to eat. Heyman tells Solo he must stay, per Reigns’ orders. Heyman and Sikoa leave while The Usos get ready to go eat some mahi-mahi. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers plug Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge inside Hell In a Cell at WrestleMania. We go to Edge now. All we see is his face, surrounded by three candles. Edge says Balor has no idea what he’s capable of in the Cell. He goes on about his history, mentioning how he was baptized inside the Cell by The Dead Man himself, when Balor has never been there. Edge goes on and says he understood what Balor meant when he said hell can’t grasp his demons. Edge mentions how he is the evil in the valley, so leave Finn at home, bring your demon to meet the devil, he’d like to meet him. Edge stares straight ahead and quickly flashes a demonic smirk to end the segment.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Rhea Ripley. We see how she and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair brawled on SmackDown last Friday. The announcers hype Ripley vs. Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Ripley says to cut the music, it’s been going on for too long. Ripley agrees with some of what Flair said last week, but she does not agree with living in the past. She goes on and says Flair can’t accept her future which is why she keeps talking about what happened three years ago, at Ripley’s first WrestleMania when she was trying to make a name for herself and earn respect. Flair thinks she’s the leader of the women’s division but leaders actually respect others and Ripley knew after that match that Flair didn’t respect her, doesn’t now, and probably never will because Ripley makes Flair question the respect she has for herself, and question everything else when Flair hears the Ripley name. Fans start with the “What?!” treatment and Ripley calls theme pathetic.

Ripley says she brings out all Flair’s insecurities she tries to mask as confidence. Ripley says Flair knows she always gets up and keeps going when they go to war, when Flair just likes to keep people down. She says Flair has to admit it – Flair is done, she’s washed, it’s over and Flair has to go home where she means nothing, because without WWE, she is nothing. Ripley doesn’t care about Flair’s insecurities or if she respects Ripley, because she will become champion and the biggest star in WWE at WrestleMania. She says Flair will feel all her insecurities when she sees Ripley holding the title. She doesn’t need Flair to respect her, but she will fear her.

The music interrupts and out comes Damage CTRL – Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Bayley thought Ripley would name her when discussing leaders. Bayley laughs when mentioning how she pinned Flair in her first WrestleMania. Bayley goes on but Ripley interrupts and says she needs no help from them. Bayley says RAW belongs to Damage CTRL so it’s time to show Ripley. They have more words and Ripley issues a challenge, which is accepted. We cut to Adam Pearce in the back, who sends a referee to the ring. We go to commercial.

Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley

Back from the break and Bayley locks up with Rhea Ripley to start. They tangle some, then Bayley smacks Ripley around but she gets hit back. Bayley gets the upperhand.

Bayley knocks Ripley to the floor early on, then works her over. Ripley blocks a dropkick but Bayley yanks her into the ring post face-first. Ripley fights back and sends Bayley into the barrier as Dakota Kai and IYO SKY look on.

Ripley nails a big takedown and then taunts SKY and Kai. Ripley brings it back in for a 2 count. Ripley works Bayley in the corner now, then nails a big knee strike to the face. Bayley kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Bayley mounts offense but Ripley levels her with power, then stomps away. Ripley goes for Riptide but SKY distracts the referee from the apron, while Kai hits the apron and rakes Ripley’s eyes from behind.

Bayley drops Ripley for a 2 count as Ripley yells out about her eyes. Bayley keeps control and drops Ripley for another 2 count. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Becky is carrying a large bag of popcorn. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley hits a Bayley-to-Belly suplex but Ripley kicks out at 1 and no one can believe it. Bayley hits the move again. Ripley blocks the next move and slams Bayley face-first into the mat. Bayley with a running knee to the jaw. Some fans chant for Becky.

More back and forth in the ring now while Becky taunts Bayley. Ripley blocks a sunset flip roll-up, then levels her with double boots from the corner. Ripley with the Prism Lock submission now until Bayley gets the bottom rope to break it. SKY and Kai pull Bayley to the floor to regroup. Ripley ends up on the outside. Bayley attacks and sends Ripley head-first into the ring post.

Lita, Trish and Becky come over to take out Damage CTRL. Becky chases Bayley back in, then she turns around to a stiff shot from Ripley, then a headbutt. Ripley with a Riptide for the pin to win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley stands tall as the music hits.

– Chad Gable finds Otis backstage wrapping up from his manicure. Gable has been looking for him, then informs him of their spot in the WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way. Gable says he has to face Ricochet tonight, and he needs Otis out there with him because Braun Strowman will be with Ricochet. Maxxine Dupri walks up to interrupt, and says she got Otis an appointment as a hand model with a world-renowned photographer. Gable says that’s not true, Maximum Male Models have a match with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson tonight. Dupri says the match was delayed again because Mansoor overexposed his cheekbones. Gable says that doesn’t make sense, and she says when you’re gorgeous, you don’t have to make sense. She tells Otis to come along. Otis is torn between Dupri and Gable, but he goes with coach.

Chad Gable vs. Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes Ricochet with Braun Strowman. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers plug Andy Kaufman’s induction into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame. The music hits and out comes Alpha Academy – Chad Gable with Otis.

The bell rings and they tangle. Gable gets the upperhand and poses. They lock up again as Otis admires his manicure.

Back and forth early on. Gable rolls Ricochet for 2. Ricochet comes back with a big dropkick for a pop. Ricochet runs into a boot in the corner, but then he rocks Gable and climbs up top.

Ricochet goes for the top rope hurricanrana but it’s blocked. They tangle and Gable slams Ricochet to the mat. Gable with a flying clothesline for 2. We go to commercial with Gable posing while Otis looks at his nails.

Back from the break and Gable goes for a moonsault but he has to land on his feet. Ricochet with a big dropkick. More back and forth now. Ricochet with a springboard flying clothesline from the apron, then a running Shooting Star Press.

Gable kicks out at 2 and Ricochet can’t believe it as Braun cheers him on. Gable slides off Ricochet’s shoulders and they tangle. Gable with a back-slide for 2. They trade more close pin attempts. Gable with a Cliffhanger DDT for another close call.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Ricochet fights back and flies but Gable takes him out of mid-air into an ankle lock submission. Ricochet eventually gets the bottom rope to break the hold, then nails a superkick and a jumping knee strike to the face. Gable counters with a big Dragon Suplex for 2 in the middle of the ring.

Maxxine Dupri comes walking down, distracting Otis and leading him to the back. Gable is distracted by this. Gable counters an attack and goes for Chaos Theory but Ricochet blocks and drops him on his head. Ricochet goes to the top for the Shooting Star Press for the pin to win.

Winner: Ricochet