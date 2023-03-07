Dragon Lee appears in the crowd at Roadblock

Dragon Lee is officially a WWE NXT Superstar.

During tonight’s NXT Roadblock special, the top lucha star was shown sitting in the crowd with his mask on. Lee stood and played to the crowd as he received a standing ovation. Lee was shown right before the six-man match, which saw NXT Champion Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers defeat Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher.

Lee re-tweeted a clip of the appearance and captioned it with, “I just arrived @WWENXT”

As noted, it was revealed earlier in the day that Lee was backstage at the WWE Performance Center, and that he had officially started with the company. Lee signed back in December, and was set to move his family to Orlando in January to begin the WWE journey, but visa issues held the move up. Word now is that the visa process was just finalized in recent days.

There’s no word yet on when Lee will make his in-ring debut, but it’s believed that he will be in the ring in time for NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend.